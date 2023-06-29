World of Warcraft previews a Nozdormu cinematic ahead of the next minor patch

Ever since Cataclysm rolled around and confirmed a fan theory about the Infinite Dragonflight, World of Warcraft has been milking the idea that eventually Nozdormu, the Bronze Aspect, is going to turn into Murozond, the Infinite Aspect trying to tear apart the timestream. While you might point out that the fact the Infinite Dragonflight has accomplished nothing whatsoever might indicate that this isn’t something to worry about whatsoever, apparently Nozdormu is very worried about it, as shown in the new in-game cinematic A Matter of Time previewed ahead of the next minor patch on July 11th.

Some of the imagery that pops up will be familiar to long-time players of the game, while others are supposedly new flashes of possibility, but the consistent message is simply that Alexstrasza is not giving up on Nozdormu (rather than going with the more efficient “hey, if I shank you in the spinal column right now that’ll stop you turning evil pretty dang quick”). It remains to be seen how many of these narrative threads will pay off, although considering Nozdormu’s fate has been discussed extensively from launch we’ll assume “most of them.”

