Black Desert Console closes the spring seasonal server and makes multiple class adjustments

We are well in to the summer months in meteorological terms, but the console edition of Black Desert has just closed the spring seasonal server with its latest update, as characters who started life in the server are now being shifted to non-season servers and earned rewards are being handed out where appropriate.

The larger portion of this update is related to class adjustments, with several tweaks being made to the game’s roster of class choices. Particular attention has been paid to the Witch and Wizard, with new skills, faster Awakening spell speed, and increased damage for Awakening summons, while the Awakened Woosa has also seen a lengthy list of improvements.

Other pieces of this patch include a new riding crop item to make wagons move faster, improved quest navigation features, and a UI element to help players keep track of enhancement attempts made by other players. There are also several events that involve completing tasks for a special helmet, a mysterious rocking horse, and a buff-granting well.