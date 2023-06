Despite Summerfest attempting to bring some warmth to the lands of RIFT this month, a chilly pall persists over the game due to a recent two-day server outage that had this fantasy MMO’s faithful abuzz with worry. Now that the shards are back online and operational, Gamigo finally shared news of the promised compensation for the downtime.

The studio is handing out seven days of patron access and activating server boosts this weekend to all North American players who logged into the game between May 23rd and June 23rd. It should be noted that the patron access comes with extra goodies every day for logging in, so make sure to claim those!

Source: Discord