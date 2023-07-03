Grab a new player gift code from spaceship MMO DarkOrbit, courtesy of Bigpoint

DarkOrbit is a long-running sci-fi MMO we haven’t peeked in on since 2021, when the Reloaded version of game announced 80M active users. Bigpoint describes it as a “browser-based space shooter where players command a ship working for one of three major space piloting companies, exploring, mining, and conquering parts of many different galaxies,” though as we noted, there’s a PC client as well.

If the ticker on the game’s website is correct, it’s coming up on 100M users now at 16 years in, plus it’s just launched a new season pass this past weekend, and that’s cause to celebrate with some free stuff. BigPoint has kindly granted Massively OP a stack of keys for freebies to pass out to our readers who’ve never played the game before! The bundle includes 5 LF3 (ship laser weaponry), 3000 RSB-75 (laser ammo), 6000 UCB-100 (laser ammo), 10 Jump Vouchers (used to jump to a different map), and 20 Log Disks (used to upgrade your Skill Tree).

Here’s how to redeem your code:

Register for DarkOrbit and log in to the game. (This is just a tracking link, not an affiliate link; we do not receive a commission for this!)

Click on the button labeled “Uridium”

Click the button labeled “Vouchers”

Enter the code and enjoy the free pack items!

The codes should work for all newly created accounts anywhere in the world and are redeemable through November 30th, 2023. If you receive an error message saying “the code is not available for your account,” your account isn’t new enough to unlock the bundle.

Standard giveaway notes: If there’s no captcha or Mo button and all it says is “No keys left! Sorry” in big letters, then we’re out of keys. If we get another batch from the studio, we’ll send out a note on social media. Having problems with the captcha not working? Try an alt browser or clear your cache. And finally, hang on to your code! If you lose it after all of our keys are given out, we cannot retrieve it for you.

Good luck and have fun!