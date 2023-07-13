New World highlights its music and the choir that brought Brimstone Sands to life

If last night’s announcement that the Summer Medleyfaire is returning to New World has you ready to rock and pumped about the new music on offer, then you might be just the audience for Amazon’s latest video, in which Audio Director Jean-Edouard Miclot discusses the music in the game and how it’s improved since launch.

Miclot explains that the music team has been building on the original score from composers Ramin Djawadi and Brandon Campbell for new content, including the background music for Brimstone Sands, which includes poetry from the narrative department, sung by a live choir (with its distinct Lord of the Rings vibes, not that we’re mad about it).

“You take it for granted, but the quality you get from performers is so much better than what you can get in the box with synthesizers or libraries from a computer,” he says. A little louder for the techbros in the back, please!