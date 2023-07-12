New World’s Summer Medleyfaire invites you to become a guitar hero with 13 new playable songs

Last year’s Summer Medleyfaire – or the Smedleyfaire, as some of us took to calling it in honor of the Smedleys who worked on it – was particularly festive in New World, as Amazon released the event alongside a new music system that fleshed out the game’s activities. The Medleyfaire is returning again, as detailed in today’s blog, and it’s adding to the music on offer – 13 new songs, in fact.

“The Summer Medleyfaire returns with new songs and rewards like a Guitar Hero title on July 19. Every seasonal activity is back, including the Aeternum Sturgeon — a highly sought after fish prized by both anglers and cooks alike! Visit Summer Villages, raise your reputation with the Medleyfaire Maestro, and net any seasonal items you may have missed from last year. There’s something for every fishing and musical fan at Summer Villages in Brightwood, Everfall, Weaver’s Fen, and Monarch’s Bluffs. New players can complete the original seasonal quests, while those back for an encore can strive for additional rewards.”

