Final Fantasy XIV prepares its Fan Festival streaming options and its next live letter

Ready to forge ahead to the next set of community memes? Final Fantasy XIV’s fan festival arrives on July 28th, no doubt including the next expansion announcement along with a celebration of a solid decade of the relaunched game. But if you cannot attend in person, you will still be able to enjoy yourself with the streaming schedule, which kicks off with the keynote on July 28th at 1:00 p.m. EDT. All of the important content will be streamed on both YouTube and Twitch, although the concerts will not be streamed; those are only for attendees.

This also includes the latest Letter from the Producer, which per fan festival tradition will be presented with translation and will no doubt go over upcoming in-game events and the like. That’s happening at 1:00 p.m. EDT on July 29th, so you will want to wake up at a reasonable time on Saturday to catch all of the details. It’s going to be a busy weekend for FFXIV fans, but even if you can’t be there in person, you can be close in the distance.