World of Warcraft unveils the new welcome back gift for long-absent characters

Did you know that World of Warcraft misses you? Yes, you. And the developers miss you so much that they’re putting in the effort to get you back by allowing characters up to level 60 to get a special welcome back package to catch them up on what’s happening. A free set of gear, a fresh quest log, and a clean chance to start playing again. What could be simpler?

The actual process of picking up where you left off really is simple, too. Any character (not account, character) who hasn’t been online within 60 days is eligible for the welcome back gift, with the character just needing to speak to Chromie in Stormwind or Orgrimmar. Accepting the gift will clean out the quest log, give you a full set of gear for the character’s spec, provide you with a “default” talent build for your level, and let you start fresh. Your previous gear will be mailed to you, so you won’t lose anything. And you’ll even be teleported straight to Chromie from login, to boot. So it’s quick to catch up, even if you’ve forgotten what the heck you were doing with a given character.