Wayfinder begins closed beta next week, plans no-wipe early access for May

MMO-inspired but smaller-scale co-op PvE hack-and-slasher Wayfinder wormed its way into our hearts last year with its familiar visuals and splashy combat, and now, it’s worming its way into a closed beta next week, followed by early access in May on PC and PlayStation consoles.

“[T]he Closed Beta starts next week on February 28 for PlayStation 5 and PC players!” Airship Syndicate and Digital Extremes write. “We have been constantly watching, reviewing and listening to all the feedback from you eager Wayfinders and are working our way through each Closed Beta to bring you the best experience when the game fully releases later this year.”

Signups are still live on Steam for PC (where we note the game has been binned in the MMO category), but if you’re angling for that early access phase – which will not be wiped, mind you – you’ll have to buy a founder pack first, though they’re not actually live yet. There is a bit of info on the seasonal setup, however:

“We will be releasing content in seasons beginning in Early Access, which will contain two separate seasons. Each season will last approximately three months. Each Season will include a brand new character as well as their signature weapon. Not only will new Wayfinders and their weapons be available with each Season. You’ll also have the opportunity to explore new events sprawling across the Highlands and other open-world environments, overcome new challenges in Lost Zone expeditions, collect and craft new accessories and echoes, face dangerous new foes in every corner of The Gloom and immerse yourself in a rich story between characters and players alike!”