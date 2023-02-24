Baldur’s Gate 3 announces August launch date with multiplayer

After years in early access, Baldur’s Gate 3 finally got a Baldur’s Date… of release. That is to say that this multiplayer co-op CRPG is coming out on PC, Mac, and PlayStation 5 this August 31st. Up to four players can partake in collaborative adventures online, or two PS5 gamers can enjoy split-screen co-op questing.

The announcement comes packaged with a few other reveals, including news that actor J.K. Simmons (Spider-Man) is voicing villain General Ketheric Thorm. Larian Studios also announced that it’s providing full controller support for the game and cross-platform progression.

Players who buy the deluxe or collector’s editions of the game can get into Baldur’s Gate 3 three days before the rest of the crowds.

This latest entry in the main Baldur’s Gate franchise comes 23 years after the release of 2000’s Baldur’s Gate II.