Niantic is sunsetting Marvel World of Heroes after all – tomorrow, in fact

At the end of June, Pokemon Go company Niantic announced a restructure of its entire business, a closure of its LA studio, the layoff of 230, and the end of multiple games, all owing to the company’s obvious over-extension in new projects post-COVID (and a slump in Pokemon Go driven by mismanagement). Among the games being hit were Marvel World of Heroes, which Niantic said would see the end of production, though it was not to be the sunset due for NBA All-World.

Well, it turns out Marvel World of Heroes is sunsetting after all, and it’s not at all clear why it wasn’t announced accurately in the original memo. Not only will production end before the game made it out of beta, but the game is going offline for good. And you haven’t got much time either: The game dies tomorrow.

“As all adventures have their end, our MARVEL World of Heroes adventure is set to conclude on July 14th, 2023, at 11am PST. From this point, the game will no longer be accessible and development will come to a close. We want to take this moment to sincerely thank all of you who joined us in this adventure. Your feedback, enthusiasm, and camaraderie have been invaluable. Thank you for being our heroes!”

The only good news here is that players have until July 31st to apply to transfer their currency to Pokemon Go, but of course that’s just meant to keep you in the Niantic ecosystem, whose stability is part of the problem.

