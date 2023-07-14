Blaugust returns for its 10th year of MMO blogging – here’s how you (yes you) can participate

If you’ve ever wanted to try your hand at blogging about MMOs but just never got around to it, my friends, Blaugust is your month. It’s blog-August, see. And it’s an event that’s been running in celebration of the MMORPG genre for 10 years, thanks to Tales of the Aggronaut’s Belghast.

“Blaugust is a month-long event that takes place in August each year that focused on blogging and other serialized content. The goal is to stoke the fires of creativity and allow bloggers and other content creators to mingle in a shared community while pushing each other to post more regularly. For years blogging has been dwindling, and in part, Blaugust was my attempt and reversing that course by compiling a bunch of veteran bloggers in one place and making it super easy to ask questions and get answers. The idea is that this festival of blogging can help reignite dwindling fires for the next year and give folks a sense of kinship as a result. Each year has taken slightly different forms and shifted to include more than just blogs, but the core mission is always the same.”

This year, the event will dole out awards based on how many blog posts people do (on their own blogs, new or old, of course); there are also achievements for doing everything from following the group on Mastodon to sticking to the weekly prompts. Or you can do what you like – the point here is to get people, especially MMO people, blogging about their experiences in these worlds. No obligation or stress – just fun – so go sign up, and then go forth and write stuff because we want to read it!

Want a little sampling? We rounded up some of our favorite new blogs that joined the scene back in 2022.