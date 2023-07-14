Nightingale was inspired by a popular 2004 fantasy novel

Where does the idea for a massive fantasy game world come from? Often, it’s in the most unexpected of places, such as a 2004 best-selling fantasy novel that ended up capturing the imagination of Nightingale studio Inflexion’s leads.

In a Tik Tok video, CEO Aaryn Flynn and Art Director Neil Thompson shared the spark that resulted in this upcoming survival game: “So the original inspiration for Nightingale came from a story that [we] had read called ‘Jonathan Strange and Mr. Norrell.’ It’s based around what happens if you pierce the veil effectively between worlds and what are the decisions that arise as a result of that.”

So in a moment of fanfic love, the pair decided that this could make for a great game world, saying, “We fell in love with the Victorian era quite early on and then we imagined our own world where players could open portals to these fantastic realms. And once we started to pair those two things together, that was really the birth of Nightingale.”