Star Wars: The Old Republic summons PvP Season 3 today

Don’t get complacent in a galaxy far, far away: Star Wars: The Old Republic is calling all bloodthirsty PvPers to engage in another season for glory, honor, and (of course) rewards.

PvP Season 3, aka Reign of Glory , kicks off today with arena objective adjustments, map scoring changes, and different arena weekly goals. This season follows the PvP revamp that happened with Update 7.2.

As for rewards, well, “This new season also brings new stylish rewards, like the Sandstorm Soldier and Scorching Sands Armor Sets, and new Stronghold decorations, including the PvP Season 3 Trophy (small and large) and the Sandstorm Soldier Armor Display decoration (both factions). Alongside these new items, players will be able to earn the new Title ‘Reign of <player’s name>’ and the new Legacy title ‘Immovable Object.'”

