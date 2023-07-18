Final Fantasy XIV patch 6.45 is live today with treats for Blue Mage and variant dungeoneers

In a bit over a week, Final Fantasy XIV fans will be celebrating a decade of operation for the game and looking to the future with the first Fan Festival of the year. But until then, why not get your Blue Mage on? Or your Mount Rokkon… on? That one got away from us a bit, but the point is that patch 6.45 is live today with that content and more to delight players.

A new set of Hildibrand quests are available, along with the expected upgrade to Manderville weapons and the expected batch of people exclaiming in disbelief that it’s always just tomestones to upgrade the weapon. And there are new upgrades to Splendorous tools, new hairstyles, and new furnishings to enjoy. Look, you can either enjoy the patch content or you can just watch the clock count down until the fan festival kicks off, which sounds more fun to you? Don’t say the clock thing.