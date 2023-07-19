Sea of Thieves takes a closer look at tomorrow’s Monkey Island collab with two new videos

Tomorrow, July 20th, Sea of Thieves will bring on a new collaboration with the Monkey Island franchise, and in order to get players fully lathered up for the content, Rare has put out a pair of videos talking about the Tall Tales. Because this studio is very proud of its cinematics and machinima abilities, apparently.

The first video focuses on the location of Melee Island, with an overview of several points of interest that will be familiar to fans of the old point-and-click adventure game such as the Scumm Bar, the International House of Mojo, the church of Melee Island, and the Melee Island prison, among other places. The vignette is both a good introduction for series newbies and a likely nostalgic blast for old PC gaming salts.

As for the second video, that takes a closer look at the making of the collab with several of Rare’s devs and the original voice actor of Guybrush himself, Dominic Armato, who reprises his role. Much of this video calls attention to the team’s focus on referential detail, whether it’s making concept art for Melee Island, orchestrating its iconic music, nailing its perpetual nighttime visuals, and recreating several of the series’ NPCs.

Maintenance for the update is scheduled to begin early Thursday morning at around 5:00 a.m. EDT, which should give you plenty of time to get nice and excited with the video packages below.



Attention, pirates! The Sea of Thieves servers will be offline from approximately 9am UTC tomorrow, July 20th, as we prepare to welcome some new yet familiar faces to our seas. Please plan your Voyages accordingly. pic.twitter.com/wyDdvp9tJ3 — Sea of Thieves (@SeaOfThieves) July 19, 2023