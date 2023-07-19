Blue Protocol JP adds a time attack dungeon, warns against using an XP exploit, and tweaks gacha odds

It’s time for another giant news dump as we continue watching the progress and updates from Blue Protocol’s Japanese version. Here is the latest:

First, Bandai Namco is wagging its finger at players who are using an exploit known as “stealth PT” where players can still get the benefits of partying with others without actually forming a party. Those who are caught using this exploit can face warnings or suspensions.

In terms of content updates, there’s a new patch out today that adds a couple of bug fixes and introduces a Silent City time attack dungeon, where players must clear the instance by themselves in the fastest time possible. Those who rank within the top 100 will get exclusive rewards like a unique title, cosmetics, and battle maiden coins.

Lastly, maintenance from last week improved the odds of several gacha items and added a guaranteed S-rank item for those who pull 110 and 220(!) times. This also means that the amount of BP points gained when breaking down duplicate S-rank items has been reduced from 2,500 to 1,000.