New World’s Summer Medleyfaire is live now with new songs and content

By
Bree Royce
-
    
0

Early this morning, Amazon patched up New World as planned with update 2.0.1. The highlight of the release, of course, is the return of Summer Medleyfaire, the music-themed summer festival first introduced to the MMO last year. As we’ve previously noted, this isn’t just a re-run; there’s new content in store for this event, including 13 new songs.

“The Summer Medleyfaire returns with new songs and rewards like a Guitar Hero title. Every seasonal activity is back, including the Aeternum Sturgeon — a highly sought after fish prized by both anglers and cooks alike! Visit Summer Villages, raise your reputation with the Medleyfaire Maestro, and net any seasonal items you may have missed from last year. The festivities will run from July 19 until August 15.”

The update further includes bug fixes, new items in the cash shop, and a tweak for arenas: “Backfill for PvP Arenas is now more responsive, making it more likely for players in the queue to get into pre-match games.”

Source: Official site
