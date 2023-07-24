Neverwinter’s summer festival event is coming back once again on July 27

The summertime season is almost back in the world of Neverwinter, and that’s not just because of the city’s name: This week will see a rerun of the annual summer festival event, which is scheduled to run between July 27th and August 17th with familiar activities and new goodies.

For those who have been to this event in years past, you’re not going to see many surprises here: Sahha Ball, the summer feast, troll fights, water battles, summer provisioning, and flower picking activities are all coming back, though the water battle will now let players aim their projectiles at the ground and the hero’s feast item has been updated to be in line with other food effects.

Many returning items will be on offer as well, like the Dragonborn Grillmaster companion, a runic surfboard mount, and lots of summery cosmetics. That’s not to suggest that there’s nothing new at all, as this year’s summer festival also has two more new surfboard mounts and some new Sahha Ball fashion to collect as well. Players can get the details by reading up the full reveal.