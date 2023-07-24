Project Gorgon reverts recent power changes, sells a $75 summer add-on package

With some big content chunks on the way — including a new city and playable Orcs — and a $10 sale through most of the rest of the month, Project Gorgon is gunning for your attention and patronage this summer.

And if you’ve become enthralled with this clever and quirky indie MMORPG, the developers have another pitch to throw your way: an optional $75 add-on backer package — the first of such for the game — that includes nine months of VIP status, immediate access to the Orc race (when it arrives), a pet, and more.

The devs put out a patch on July 20th that undid a recent adjustment: “We agree with the general feedback that the recent power changes were too much too fast. We’ve reverted the power costs to levels from before the June 28th update, with a few minor deviations. We’ll continue to work on power accessibility tools and may increase power costs more slowly in the future.”

Another focus was optimization improvements of which the devs say “hasn’t been a high priority while we are in early access, but as we move closer to launching it becomes more important. We made a start on some of the more notorious spots for bad performance in this update and we’ll continue with other problem areas as time permits.”