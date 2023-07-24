Project ST is a team vs. team shooter where players try to take down the opposition’s giant robot

Does anyone here remember Gigantic? It was a team vs. team “shooter MOBA” that was shuttered back in 2018; its overall objective was for teams to empower their side’s huge monster so it could weaken the enemy monster enough for it to be defeated. If you miss that overall gameplay vibe, or if that concept sounds vaguely interesting to you, then perhaps Project ST might be worth your notice.

Project ST comes from publisher My.Games and developer The Breach Studios, which describe it as a “free online multiplayer party shooter stuffed with colorful characters, wacky weapons, massive robots, and fast-paced battles.” Gameplay involves multiple battle rounds where players must hold control points, attack members of the enemy team, and empower their side’s giant robot to unleash major attacks on the opposition’s giant robot. The game features a roster of six different characters, each of which can be customized with blasters, splatter guns, explosive grenade launchers, and various deployable bots to help allies or hinder foes.

This in-development multiplayer game is holding a public alpha test from July 21st through the 24th. Signups for this test are available now through Steam, while a cinematic trailer that effectively summarizes how matches play out can be seen below.

