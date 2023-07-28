PSA: SMITE is giving away a total of 10 million gems to mark its 10th anniversary

Are you a SMITE player? Would you like some free gems cash shop currency? How about 10,000 of them? That’s the offer being made by Hi-Rez Studios in its 10 million gem giveaway in celebration of the MOBA’s 10th anniversary.

Getting a piece of the pie couldn’t be simpler: Players simply have to be playing the game between today, July 28th, and Friday, August 18th, in order to be tapped to win 10,000 Gems. Winners will be selected every 30 minutes from a pool of people who have played at least one match of SMITE within the past hour, so long as that match is outside of practice mode or custom game mode.

Allow us to contextualize how many gems that is: The cash value of the prize is $250 – enough for players to get goodies like 12 battle passes, 100 character skins, or 40 voice packs. And all that has to be done is to play the MOBA at some point over the 21-day-long draw.

