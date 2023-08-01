Star Wars The Old Republic reruns Rakghoul Resurgence and Relics of the Gree for August

As Star Wars: The Old Republic continues its shuffle over to Broadsword’s stewardship, the event beat goes on for the MMORPG in the month of August, as two events make their return for the month.

First, Rakghoul Resurgence is back once again between August 8th and August 14th. This time the planet of Corellia is going to be facing this virulent mutant menace, while rewards for participation will include reputation with THORN, armor and weapon sets, mini-Rakghoul pets, and an alliance contact. Honestly, it would be easier to destroy the planet from orbit. Just to be sure.

The latter half of August – specifically August 22nd through the 28th – will see BioWare rerun the Relics of the Gree event with all of the Ilum ice shelf investigation players can possibly handle. Rewards for this event are Gree Enclave reputation earnings, spherical vehicles (say that three times fast), armor, weapons, and the Gree Digitization Cube. Rub it on your character’s face to make them feel better. It works!