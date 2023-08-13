EverQuest II reruns the Oceansfull Festival with new rewards and adjusted encounters

The final portion of EverQuest II’s Summer Jubilee series of events is back once more, as the 2023 Oceansfull Festival is back with new and returning goodies along with a few tweaks to some of the event’s activities.

The 2023 edition of the event brings a new treasure hunt quest from the clam shell game, a level-scaled edition of the Awuidor: Trench of Terrors dungeon for characters below level 119, a new collection, and 12 new items in the clam shell game for a total of 33 items. The Terrors Run Deep quest has also been adjusted to let all levels take up the deed, while multiple quests and the Sacraments of the Deep collection have all made a return. Finally, this is the final opportunity for players to get the plume for their event inventory slot.

The goodies listed above are for the live servers, while the MMORPG’s time-limited servers have most of the event available save for a few quests. Either way, the event is running now until August 23rd, while event vendors will remain in-game until August 31st.