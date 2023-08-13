The MOP Up: Aura Kingdom 2’s global pre-registration arrives with NFTs in tow

Aura Kingdom 2: Evolution, the mobile follow-up to the first Aura Kingdom, started taking global pre-registrations this past week. By signing up, players can snag gacha tickets and NFTs. So that doesn’t feel gross at all!

“Engage in exciting activities and quests to summon one-of-a-kind Eidolons. Interact with your Eidolons, strategize your team setup, and create an unstoppable force. In the heat of battle, command your Eidolons to unleash the exhilarating rush of burst attacks like never before!”

And this is just the beginning of the rest of the news! Read on for a roundup of other smaller MMO news stories and videos from this past week in this edition of The MOP Up (and if you don’t see a news story that we should have covered, drop us a tip)!

Shroud of the Avatar pushed out Release 116 with changes to Port Harmony’s underground cistern and swampy areas.

Century: Age of Ashes began Season 3’s “Path of the Beast” with a new class, map, game mode, and reward track.

Neverwinter dropped not one but two fixit patches that tackled the Infernal Citadel, the Manycoins Bank Heist skirmish, and the Demonweb Pits dungeon.

MU Online got a bit bigger: “The latest update introduces a brand-new map called Ignis Volcano, along with a second phase of limited-time events that will offer various in-game rewards.”

ARK Survival Ascended revealed a community-created beast: “Revel in the wonders of Yi Ling’s menacing appearance. With its sharp beak and even sharper feathers, it makes us ponder: How will Yi Ling integrate with the eclectic wildlife of Aberration?”

Valorant issued a small patch that addressed “party text mutes and favoriting an item right after unlocking it.”

