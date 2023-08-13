Wayfinder prepares its community for next week’s early access launch

August keeps racing along, heedless of any laidback summer vibes, and the next thing on the release calendar is the early access debut of Wayfinder. Airship Syndicate and Digitial Extremes’ action RPG is set to go live on August 15th for those who purchase one of the founder’s packs (with the minimum buy-in at $20).

The MMO-like game will kick off with the first of its two Founder’s Season reward tracks, a first look at player housing (well, player apartments), cross-play and cross-progression across PC and PlayStation, and support for many different world languages.

“With early access, we are expanding the Wayfinder community to start building the game alongside us. This important time allows us to establish a solid foundation to build on for years to come,” the studio said. “Most importantly, we’ll continue learning about what you want to see implemented and improved in order for us to deliver the best experience when we launch into full release.”