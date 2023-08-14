Albion Online adds new currency fees to discourage hoarding and balance the economy

Albion Online’s touch-up patch today isn’t a nothingburger: It actually introduces a new tax on currency meant to help balance the economy.

“This patch introduces a new mechanism to the Gold market: Purchase Fees,” Sandbox Interactive says. “These are additional fees when buying Gold with Silver, calculated as a percentage of the Silver cost and added on at the moment of purchase.”

“The purpose of these fees is to discourage the hoarding of Gold for expected price rises, while consequently increasing the amount of Gold in circulation. Importantly, however, these fees will not apply to purchases of Premium for Gold or Silver. This will ultimately have the effect of reducing the cost of buying Premium with Silver, for players who wish to do so. […] This mechanism means that the price of Premium in Silver should remain more consistent and lower overall, and it will be monitored on an ongoing basis to ensure that it is functioning effectively and efficiently in providing a more satisfactory experience for the community.”

The patch also tweaks controller functionality and triggers a balance patch on pretty much every weapon and some armor too.

Patch 12 is now live!🎉

It brings combat balance tweaks, fixes, and an important new mechanism that will be introduced later.

A major update is still brewing, so stay tuned for our next Dev Talks!👀

Full patch notes here:https://t.co/jkOolCFLGl#AlbionOnline #PatchNotes — Albion Online (@albiononline) August 14, 2023