New World gets super-fashionable with transmog this week, and some players are already grumpy

It’s a well-known historical fact that the last import to the real New World was a sense of high fashion. So let us stand up and applaud — with decorum! — the addition of transmog in Amazon’s MMO this week.

Indeed, a full cosmetic wardrobe is finally arriving in New World on August 21st to allow players to reskin their gear with those good-looking pieces they’ve been hanging onto for months now. In a new FAQ, Amazon explains how transmog works, starting with a trip to the Stylemancer, where you can store gear appearances in perpetuity for all eternity.

The good news? Transmog works for all weapons, tools, and visible armor pieces. It does allow players to reskin, say, light armor gear to look like medium or heavy armor (and vice-versa). Dyes also work with transmog’d pieces.

The bad news? You have to spend “transmog tokens” per piece to capture its appearance. These can be bought with tokens of fortune, found in elite chests, or obtained in the seasonal reward track. Also, this system doesn’t work retroactively: “Any items obtained prior to the release of this feature, but no longer owned must be reacquired for the menu to recognize and allow players to transmog it.”

Players aren’t thrilled about this part of the implementation; gamers across the game’s Discord and Reddit have issued objections, arguing that the tokens are pricy and the “free” versions require grinding and RNG, which led other players to argue that Amazon doesn’t generally over-monetize the game and so should make its coin where it can, while still others aren’t looking for a free ride, just more options for in-game acquisition.