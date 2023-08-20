Lord of the Rings Online to welcome River Hobbits on August 22nd

The latest pint-sized population to enter Middle-earth is almost here. On last Friday’s livestream, Lord of the Rings Online announced that River Hobbits are officially coming to the game on August 22nd — and yes, they’re now called “River Hobbits” instead of “River-hobbits.” Handle this change with utmost flexibility.

The River Hobbits initially will only be available as part of a bundle in the game store, of which the studio did not announce the contents or pricing. Update 37 will also include the new premium Hobbit housing neighborhood and a whole lot of class revisions for Beornings and Guardians.

The new forester crafting event is scheduled to debut a few days later on August 25th, followed by a minor legendary item level increase on August 30th. Finally, housing enthusiasts should book it over to LOTRO fansite Deco du Milieu, where the crew got to pepper SSG with all sorts of housing questions on Discord.