Lord of the Rings Online to welcome River Hobbits on August 22nd

The latest pint-sized population to enter Middle-earth is almost here. On last Friday’s livestream, Lord of the Rings Online announced that River Hobbits are officially coming to the game on August 22nd — and yes, they’re now called “River Hobbits” instead of “River-hobbits.” Handle this change with utmost flexibility.
The new forester crafting event is scheduled to debut a few days later on August 25th, followed by a minor legendary item level increase on August 30th. Finally, housing enthusiasts should book it over to LOTRO fansite Deco du Milieu, where the crew got to pepper SSG with all sorts of housing questions on Discord.
Source: YouTube, Deco du Milieu
