Mirage Online Classic brings forth a mighty update of most certain doom

Looking for something different to play that is more a throwback to past days of glory rather than the cutting-edge future? Mirage Online Classic came calling a couple of years ago to invite players into its pixelated game world, one which dates back to 2001 in various incarnations.

The 2-D browser MMO dropped its “Version 2017” update this month with a ton of new content. This includes the challenging Catacombs endgame dungeon, five new creature types, the ability to use spaces in player and guild names, 31 additional character sprites, a better chat filter, and improved game performance. There’s even the option to toggle off resource regeneration, effectively making the whole experience much more dangerous.

Mirage Online Classic hopes to grow its community using its unique strengths: “With six classes, two abilities per class, and the ability to customize elements of your stats, abilities, and idle rewards, it offers the best browser action RPG gameplay around. The game is reminiscent of the early days of the internet with its community-driven experience, similar to IRC chatrooms.”

Source: Press release