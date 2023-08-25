Blade & Soul adjusts Shogun’s Lament encounter, adds new items, and begins new ranking season

The August update patch for Blade & Soul might not have too much in terms of brand-spanking new goodies, but what is in the patch may have value to players as it focuses on adjustments for dungeons, items, and other general gameplay features.

The leading portion of the patch is focused on rebalancing the Shogun’s Lament dungeon, which changes it to a heroic dungeon for six players, adjusts its item drops, and adds easy, normal, and hard difficulty options. Shogun’s Lament is also added to the cross-server dungeon lobby pool, and a new Swellstone splendor stone can be earned from the encounter.

On the subject of items, two more splendor stones have also been added, new chest reward for daily and weekly quests is available, extends the splendor set effect, and replaces a Dragon Express item. There are also new splendor stone merchants available in certain areas.

Finally, the patch begins a Fortune Falls event, starts the latest battle pass, and engages the new Demonsbane ranking season with some adjustments to the rewards for those who climb that ladder. All of the specifics can be read in the patch notes.



