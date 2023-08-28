Baldur’s Gate 3’s first major patch was so big it broke Steam’s patch notes

Incredibly vast, amazingly deep, and immeasurably horny. Are we talking about Baldur’s Gate 3 or the first patch for the game? It’s probably the former because the first major patch isn’t as risque as the main game can get, but one of the major changes for the first patch is that it has fixed some of the kissing animations for shorter races. If you want to play a Gnome and romance Karlach, the game engine is now up for the climb.

Of course, that’s hardly all the enormous patch does. It fixes issues with certain romance sequences (most notably Shadowheart’s) failing to trigger. It fixes floating objects and quest blockers, some obscure and some remarkably easy to make happen. Traders stock dye removers. Perhaps most notably for multiplayer, you can no longer make grabby hands at the inventories of your fellow players if their inventories are locked. And the second patch is just around the corner with more performance updates, so if you’re one of the countless number of people currently lost in the game you’ll have reason to keep playing with or without friends. Might some of this include some of the datamined cut content? We’ll have to wait and see.