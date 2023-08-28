Player feedback (and a blast of review bombing) forces World of Warships to overhaul event rewards

World of Warships players have apparently joined the throngs of gaming review bombers and are taking to Steam reviews to voice their displeasure with the game’s development since the abrupt closure of the official forums last month.

The latest dust-up was triggered by an announced nerf to rewards offered for participants of the Warships anniversary event. Following Wargaming’s announcement, players began review bombing the title on Steam in an effort to draw attention to myriad complaints centered mostly around what they see as stingy rewards and scummy monetization. While many of the points outlined in the game’s subreddit are open to debate, it’s hard to argue with the Steam review graph, which depicts thousands of negative reviews over the past week.

Wargaming has responded to the pressure by adjusting the anniversary event rewards and explaining the original nerfs. In essence, because some of the World of Warships events were designed to encourage players to collect many ships, the potential rewards for longtime players with large ship collections have ballooned to the point that they are now affecting the game economy.

“Over the last 8 years the game’s ship selection has expanded to over 600, including both those obtained via the premium shop, as well as via new free unlock paths like coal, free XP, research points,” the studio wrote. “What follows is that along with their growing ship collection, the amount of anniversary rewards players have been able to collect each year has also grown.”

Former Warships community contributor and YouTuber Flamu conjects that the lack of meaningful feedback channels is a major contributor to this type of player reaction; he cites the removal of the official forums and alleged censorship on the Warships Discord server as propellants for the mutiny.