Lost Ark’s big European region merge is underway

As promised, Lost Ark has begun a major round of region merging as of this morning.

While the North American servers are back up already, the European servers are still offline, owing to the fact that Amazon is essentially merging the Europe West servers into the Europe Central servers at the region level. The studio told players the downtime could last as long as 12 hours, meaning the servers might be back by 3 p.m. EDT – which is to say, they’ve been down basically the whole day for European players.

When the studio announced the big merge, it clarified that some players may lose names and guild names, but little else will change.

Lost Ark’s peak concurrent numbers have continued falling over the course of the year; the game lost around 1M peak concurrent players in 2022 and another quarter of a million in 2023. It currently sits just under 50K peak concurrent – which really isn’t all that shabby, just makes the decision for merging regions more understandable.

Lost Ark Weekly Update – Region Merge – August 30th @ 12 AM PT / 7 AM UTC / 9 AM CEST Heroes of Arkesia, All Lost Ark servers and regions will be taken offline on Wednesday, August 29th at 12 AM PT / 7 AM UTC / 9 AM CEST for our weekly maintenance.