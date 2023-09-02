Elder Scrolls Online disables player gifting because of ‘fraudulent behavior’

Just in case you were feeling too charitable toward Elder Scrolls Online — and your fellow players — lately, ZeniMax came along to replace those warm fuzzies with confusion, frustration, and nerd rage. That’s because the studio announced that the MMO is disabling player gifting until further notice.
One player attempted to provide context for this move, saying, “Some innocent crown crate gifters are unknowingly either crown trading with those using stolen credit card info, or get[ing] their accounts hacked, and the bad actors start issues that result in charge backs and get accounts.”
Purportedly, the burner accounts that were being used for fraud would then turn around and spam chat channels trying to sell stolen crowns and gold for real money.
ZOS said that it is “working on building solutions that protect everyone when gifting crown store items.” It followed that up by stressing that this move is “temporary” going forward.