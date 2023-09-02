Elder Scrolls Online disables player gifting because of ‘fraudulent behavior’

Just in case you were feeling too charitable toward Elder Scrolls Online — and your fellow players — lately, ZeniMax came along to replace those warm fuzzies with confusion, frustration, and nerd rage. That’s because the studio announced that the MMO is disabling player gifting until further notice.

The studio laid out this situation with a brief notice: “Starting today, we are pausing in-game gifting (via the Crown Store) for the foreseeable future due to ongoing fraudulent behavior. We understand that the ability to gift to friends and guildmates is desired and of value to many of you. We will continue to explore options that will allow us to re-enable in-game gifting again in the future. Thank you all for your understanding and continued support.”

One player attempted to provide context for this move, saying, “Some innocent crown crate gifters are unknowingly either crown trading with those using stolen credit card info, or get[ing] their accounts hacked, and the bad actors start issues that result in charge backs and get accounts.”

Purportedly, the burner accounts that were being used for fraud would then turn around and spam chat channels trying to sell stolen crowns and gold for real money.

ZOS said that it is “working on building solutions that protect everyone when gifting crown store items.” It followed that up by stressing that this move is “temporary” going forward.