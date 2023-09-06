MapleStory’s fan convention returns October 14 in-person in Los Angeles

And tickets go on sale September 7

By
Chris Neal
-
    
0

Are you ready to celebrate all things MapleStory at an in-person convention? Then you’re ready for MapleStory Fest, which is coming back as an in-person event on Saturday, October 14th, at the LA River Studios in Los Angeles, California.

The event will run for six hours at the venue, promising photo ops, mini-games, contests, and the very likely possibility of some new features being debuted during the event. Tickets for MapleFest will go on sale starting on September 7th, at 3:00 p.m. EDT, and will be in a limited supply.

As for COVID concerns, the event’s FAQ outlines safety measures in place such as required proof of vaccination or a negative rapid test within 24 hours and hand sanitizing stations available throughout the venue, though masks are simply recommended as opposed to a hard requirement.

source: official site
Advertisement
Previous articleFinal Fantasy XI is implementing boss difficulty selection for Sortie with its September version update

No posts to display

Subscribe
Subscribe to:
0 Comments
Inline Feedback
View all comments