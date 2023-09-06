Sea of Thieves continues its behind-the-scenes look at the creation of Monkey Island

Sea of Thieves isn’t done talking about its Monkey Island collab by any stretch of the imagination, as the second part of its earlier behind-the-scenes look at putting the collab together is now available for fans’ viewing pleasure.

In this episode, the devs at Rare take a really close look at the creation of the pine tree forest, circus tent location, zipline riding, and the expected insult swordfighting, all with a bent towards how these locations and activities were integrated into the game world both from a visual and mechanical standpoint.

Much of what’s done in the collab hasn’t been done before in SOT, so there are several points in the video where Rare discusses the challenges of integrating the original adventure game’s NPCs and mechanics, from making sure the circus tent music isn’t too repetitive to creating the variety of new NPCs.

Just like the previous video, this one isn’t really going to blow any doors off, but for those who are appreciating the collab and Rare’s work on it, there’s plenty to absorb in the embed below.

