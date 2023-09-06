NetEase’s post-apoc MMORPG Ashfall is working on English voiceovers, plans next test this winter

It hasn’t been getting much buzz since its reveal a year ago, but NetEase’s post-apoc adventure shooter MMORPG (yes) Ashfall has been in and out of testing rounds all year following its delay to summer 2024. In fact, its latest closed beta just wrapped. NetEase and Legendary Studios have pegged December or January for the next round of testing, but in the meantime, they’ve released an FAQ essentially describing their goals for the game and additions they aim to make.

Notably, the studios say they’re still working on multiplayer features to add to the existing PvP maps and three-person dungeons. Matchmaking is cross-server, though guild and market features aren’t, and the game isn’t technically a strict open world. English voiceovers are en route for the next test, weapon recoil is under construction, and a climbing skill is being worked on too. And Legendary says it’s aiming to adjust AI competence and graphics optimization.

“The upcoming test is scheduled to kick off in December this year or January next year, depending on the progress of development. The platforms will be PC and mobile. We will strive to make the test available in as many regions as possible.”

