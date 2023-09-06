Final Fantasy XI is implementing boss difficulty selection for Sortie with its September version update

Upgrading your Prime Weapon in Final Fantasy XI is supposed to be hard. That’s kind of the point. But there’s also the fact that some people would attempt the boss to progress with upgrade with a Stage 4 weapon and the game would automatically load a harder version of the boss… which may not have been why the player was facing the boss in the first place. So the September version update will allow players a clear selection of the difficulty, with the harder version dropping upgrade loot but not automatically showing up whether or not players want it.

The patch will also include new Ambuscade content, a new Master Trial battlefield, and the usual assortment of improved items and quality of life improvements. It’s on par with the slightly smaller updates that the game has been receiving this year, but it’s still another monthly update years after the game supposedly went into maintenance. So, you know, something to consider when the patch arrives.