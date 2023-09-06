Wayfinder’s new inventory, accessory, and echoes update should address lag, load, and crashes too

Early access looter-shooter Wayfinder is preparing a major overhaul of the player inventory, Airship Syndicate announced today – and as it happens, it’ll have a major effect on the game’s lag situation too.

“Right now when you enter the Highlands, Lost Zones, or anywhere else in the game the servers are loading your information and every other player’s inventory that currently is unlimited,” the studio explains. “This is incredibly taxing on the servers. It also is causing lots of lag and UI issues resulting in a less than optimal experience for players when it’s trying to load hundreds and hundreds of points of data.”

The team’s solution is to cap accessories and echoes in inventories; it’ll incentivize players to sell excess accessories and break down their echoes into dust to then infuse the echoes you’re keeping. As players log in after the implementation of phase one of the new system, they’ll be directed to do one or the other – nobody’s losing anything.

According to Airship, it’s been investigating the lag problems of the “most hardcore players,” and it’s determined that the changes will result in “a drastic reduction in lag, faster load times, less crashes and overall performance gains across the board.”

“We also have server changes that are going on this week and next that we hope to make a huge difference on their own and reduce some disconnects, but will result in larger improvements once the above inventory changes are fully rolled out.”