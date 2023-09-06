Dungeons and Dragons Online takes you behind the scenes for the creation of an instance

Do you ever wonder what goes on with the creation of all of that MMORPG content you enjoy on a daily basis? For the curious, the team at Standing Stone Games seeks to diffuse the mystery of the development process by creating an elaborate video series that takes viewers through the full creation of a Dungeons and Dragons Online instance from start to finish using the studio’s in-house tools.

The first episode went live this week and focuses on making a single NPC using those specific systems. Developer Boss Hess starts work on a dungeon that’s going to be put into the game later this year, giving all sorts of behind-the-scenes views of this process. Consider it part of your MMO education to watch this video below: