Neverwinter tweaks Cleric at-will powers in an attempt to tamp down the impact of animation cancelling

Fans of fighting games or action combat MMOs are probably familiar with the concept of cancelling a move in order to get through animations and toward another attack. While Neverwinter doesn’t want animation cancelling to go away as Cryptic sees it as an expression of skill, the studio still had problems with the cancels associated with a pair of Devout Cleric at-will skills, leading it to nerf those skills down as a result.

“When power interruption provides small benefits (+25% over baseline), it is fine. When power interruption provides large benefits (50%+ over baseline), we have an issue,” the patch notes explain. Consequently, Cryptic aims to solve that and reduce the meta requirement of animation cancelling overall for Devout Clerics by ensuring that the effects of Blessing of Light and Scattering of Light apply later in the animation, thus requiring more time to pass before the power can be cancelled for full effect.

The rest of the patch notes detail a slight tweak to Fighter Dreadnought at-will skills to solve longstanding sliding issues, reduces the cost of food items while allowing players to buy them in bulk, applies minor visual fixes to the Narbondellyn zone, and plugs up a hole at the Goblin Warrens area of Icespire Peak, among other things. The big headline for Devout Clerics, though, is the cancellation of those cancels.