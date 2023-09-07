Dragon Raja adds a new PvP mode, launches several events, and introduces its next class

The PC and mobile MMO Dragon Raja would like to remind everyone that it keeps on keepin’ on after three years with a new update available this week for players who like sneaky PvP, new classes, or events – one of which provides crash prizes, apparently.

First, the game’s 14th new class has been introduced: the ninja-like Yasai. This new class provides a “thrilling new dimension to combat” as well as some unique weapons in the form of a folding fan and kunai. Because we all know that ninja loved bapping people with fans.

Another major part of the update is the new Phantom Tracking PvP mode, which basically sounds a bit like Prop Hunt, with one team transforming into objects to hide in plain sight while the other team attempts to find the sneaky players.

Lastly, several events are on deck including login rewards, a cosplay contest, and a class relay event that awards cash prizes and other goodies for individuals and guilds. The game also celebrated its Yasai class with a paper fan creation contest.