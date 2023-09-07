Torchlight Infinite’s City of Aeterna is live tonight with the new Iris character

It’s release day for Torchlight Infinite as XD Games opens gates to The City of Aeterna – or rather, will do starting at 8 p.m. EDT tonight. “Following the game’s successful global launch, this latest free major update introduces even more ways to play, with challenging new content and an enchanting newcomer to Torchlight’s hero roster,” the studio says.

That newcomer is Iris, the game’s ninth playable toon: “Iris sports a unique playstyle, summoning Spirit Magi to her aid in battle, buffing and upgrading their powers thanks to their dynamic Growth mechanic.”

The update further unlocks a path to rebuilding the lost city of Aeterna itself, a new fire-based skillset for Gemma, a new boss, season talents, boosts to legendary drops, crafting optimization, the new blueprint system, improved auction halling, and revamped Netherrealm Battles.