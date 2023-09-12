Zenith tweaks scaling for its new boss fight and corrects text and drops for its new pet

Zenith’s Citadel update, which introduced a new world boss to fight and a new pet to claim, didn’t exactly arrive to the game very cleanly. Luckily for players, Ramen VR has released a pair of updates that have hopefully corrected things.

Last week saw several adjustments to the Sae Miko fight that adjusted her behavior in certain phases, fixed some bugs, and perhaps most importantly for players, removed the level scaling in order to address complaints about the wedge between higher-level and lower-level players while ramping up the boss’ base health to compensate.

This week saw a note from the devs about updates related to the Kojika pet, with a fix for a bug that effectively stopped Cyber Ninja and Essence Mage characters from getting the pet and a follow-up patch that correctly displays the 2,000 mark cost needed to complete the pet claim quest. The latest patch has additionally reduced the cost needed to get an Essotech weapon, while this coming weekend will see drop rates for the Kojika temporarily increased as an apology to players.