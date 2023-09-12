RuneScape board game and tabletop RPG open pre-orders September 29

In January of last year, RuneScape licensed tabletop games maker Steamforged Games to use the MMORPG’s license in the creation of a board game as well as a tabletop RPG. The project went to Kickstarter in May of that year, where it raked in over half a million in one day and closed out at over $1M in crowdfunding.

Now, September of this year is when those who missed out on the release will get their opportunity to slap Steamforged with their wallets, as the company has started setting the table for pre-ordering.

“We’ve got big news, ‘Scapers. We’re opening pre-orders for BOTH the RuneScape Kingdoms tabletop roleplaying game and board game on September 29!” the company says.

“In the board game, 1-5 players will explore the sometimes epic, often irreverent world of Gielinor in cooperative campaigns heavily inspired by iconic quests from the video game. Together, they will quest, skill, meet memorable characters, craft awesome gear — get distracted by side quests — and become the kind of ‘Scaper they’d like to be. Along the way, they’ll face formidable bosses, earn capes, and experience everything from baking game-changing cakes to saving Gielinor from fiery ruin.”

Preorders are set to include exclusive expansions from the Kickstarter available only from Steamforged.