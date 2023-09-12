Dual Universe sets players off on a treasure hunt to find the Golden Goober

Just what is a Golden Goober? That’s an honestly fantastic question (it’s possibly a golden cat statue?), but to answer it, Dual Universe players are going to have to follow some clues as Novaquark has started its unique new treasure hunt event.

The studio opened the event with a rhyming introduction at the beginning of the month, followed by a picture of a scroll today that has a clue that’s also written up in rhyme. It generally seems like a straightforward clue for the most part, as the final line reads that “the destination lies in ‘Shooting Star.'”

The frequency of clues that lead to the Golden Goober may be arriving on a weekly basis, so those who are invested in finding a golden kitty will probably want to keep eyes on the forum post for the next steps.