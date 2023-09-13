Baldur’s Gate 3 will offer crossplay for PCs and consoles in the future

Here’s the bad news for Baldur’s Gate 3 fans: If your friends are playing on PlayStation 5 and you’re on PC, you can’t play a co-op game together. For now. But that’s not a permanent state of affairs by any means, as director of publishing Michael Douse has made it very clear that cross-play for console and PC players is planned for the near future. Douse further elaborated that this was always in the plans; it was just too much to have it ready at launch.

Of course, fans should be heartened by the fact that the team at Larian has been aggressively pushing new updates and improvements to the game since its launch in August, despite overwhelmingly positive critical reception. So it seems fair to assume that this will indeed be available sooner rather than later, possibly even before the game launches on Xbox Series S later this year. Tadpoles don’t care what console you buy.