New World’s weekly update extends the Siege of Sulfur to October 3rd over bugs

If you’re not too busy testing out Rise of the Angry Earth over on New World’s PTR this week, you might want to take a look at the live game, where the 2.0.5 update has landed as of very early this morning. Most notably, it comes with a hefty extension for the Siege of Sulfur event, which will now continue on through October 3rd.

“We recognize that the event’s launch didn’t go as smoothly as we had anticipated and are dedicated to improving the overall experience through additional fixes,” Amazon told players in the patch notes. “In light of the difficulties that have affected completion and enjoyment, we have made the decision to extend the event. We hope that this extension will provide players with a better opportunity to fully experience the encounter and its unique rewards over the next few weeks.”

The update further fixes several transmog issues, extended the Brimstone Sands gladiatorial pit entry in the 3v3 arenas rotation, and added ban notices for, you know, people who got banned.

