Lord of the Rings Online slightly delays its Mariner class preview

Lord of the Rings Online fans who were eager to get their first real look — and hands-on — of this fall’s Mariner class will have to summon a little patience, as Standing Stone Games delayed the preview by a day. This now means that SSG’s influencer preview is happening tonight, while the Mariner goes on the Bullroarer test server for everyone for a day and a half starting on Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, Update 37.1 arrives on the live servers today with a change to legendary item DPS and a buff to physical weapon DPS. The patch also makes some corrections to the Beorning, Guardian, and Burglar class.

The studio confirmed that the updated Shipwrecked Mariners event is going live on Thursday with additional missions, followed by the new Forester crating event on Friday.